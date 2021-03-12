Tanushree Dutta stuns fans with massive transformation in this viral video- Watch

New Delhi: Actress Tanushree Dutta stunned her fans with her jaw-dropping physical transformation. The actress has lost oodles of weight and has also hinted at her Bollywood comeback.

Taking to Instagram, Tanushree posted a small clip in which she can be seen in a black dress and grooving to Young T & Bugsey's ‘Don't Rush’.

Take a look at her video:

Soon enough, fans dropped complimentary comments on her post. Awed by her transformation, one user commented, “Wow.. 2000's kids crush is back”, while another wrote, “So glad to see you in such jolly mood. Our Dilnasheen girl is back....#inspiring.” Another user wrote, “What a transformation per “Mummy ko nahi hai pata.”

Tanushree also posted a video of her dancing to ‘Tu Hi Yaar’ by Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh and Rochak Kohli. The former Miss India can be seen flaunting her dance moves while dressed in comfy outfit.

In a long post in November 2020, the actress had talked about losing 15 kgs and the ways she adopted to achieve the same.

Tanushree made her Bollywood debut with 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' and went on to star in films like Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Bhagam Bhag, 36 China Town and Apartment to name a few.

In 2018, Tanushree made headlines after she reiterated her allegations against actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment.