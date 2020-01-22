हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, femme fatale in black, sets internet ablaze with stunning pic from Maldives

Tara Sutaria has shared some breathtaking glimpses from her trip and trust us when we say the pictures will make you green with envy. 

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria is having the best time of her life in Maldives. She appears to be on a work trip and is chilling at Heritance Aarah island. Tara has shared some breathtaking glimpses from her trip and trust us when we say the pictures will make you green with envy. 

In her latest post, Tara looks stunning in black swimwear, statement hat and she can be seen enjoying the sunset. She captioned the picture as, "Malaika, nakupenda malaika." ('Malaika' song by South African singer Miriam Makeba). 

Meet Tara Sutaria, a femme fatale in black: 

Last week too, she treated her fans to another ravishing picture of herself from Maldives. Here's Tara, a 'mermaid'.

Dive in.. ( I know i did )  #Maldives @rahuljhangiani

Tara Sutaria made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2', co-starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. It was Ananya's debut film too. 'Student Of The Year 2' was helmed by Punit Malhotra. 

Her next film was opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Marjaavaan', also starring Riteish Deshmukh. The film was directed by Milaap Zaveri. 

Besides acting, Tara Sutaria is a trained singer and has performed on several concerts abroad. Her next film is Milan Luthria's 'Tadap', a thriller-drama.

