Tara Sutari

Tara Sutaria raises mercury in a Dior bikini, boyfriend Aadar Jain drools over her hot look!

Tara’s boyfriend and also Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain could not resist commenting on his girlfriend’s smoking hot pictures. Aadar dropped a drooling, fire and heart emoji in the comment section.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria raised the hotness quotient with her latest pictures in a black and white bikini from high fashion label Dior.

The ‘Marjaavaan’ actress took to Instagram to share her sizzling photos. In the two pictures, the actress shows off her chiseled body, while also teasing with open light blue jeans on her bikini bottoms.

Tara’s boyfriend and also Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain could not resist commenting on his girlfriend’s smoking hot pictures. Aadar dropped a drooling, fire and heart emoji in the comment section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA(@tarasutaria)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to the pictures and wrote ‘Omg’.Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff also commented with fire emojis.

Many others also appreciated Tara’s hot avatar. “My phone just over heated,” wrote one user, while another wrote, “Yaar maar hi daalonge kya”.

Tara has been reportedly dating Aadar Jain since 2019, the couple made their relationship public in 2020. The actress is often seen dedicating Instagram posts for her beau and also accompanies him for his family functions.

The lovebirds last year jet off to the Maldives to celebrate Tara’s birthday.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. This will be Ahan’s debut film. Tara also has Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and she will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

