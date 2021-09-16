Tara Sutaria says she disagrees with pitting co-actresses against each other

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria revealed she disagrees with the idea that two heroine projects are not ideal. In an interview with a leading daily, she revealed that people tend to pit co-actresses against each other, however, she strays away from this practice.

Sutaria said that some people have even told her to not share screen space with another actress. But she completely disagrees with this thinking.

Speaking about the issue in detail, she told ETimes, "I don’t look at films in this fashion. People like to pit your co-actresses against you and talk about how you are sharing screen space with another heroine and also suggest that it is not ideal to do a two-heroine project, but I completely disagree with it. Some of my favourite films feature an ensemble cast. I feel in these movies everyone has an equal part to play. You rather have a five-minute role and shine in a good film than play the lead of a not-so-great project."

In the same interview, she spoke about the quality that sets her apart from other artists. She said, "There are so many factors that go into choosing an actor for a particular role. What sets me apart? Well, after meeting certain people and working with certain directors, I have realised that the thing about me that’s comforting is the fact that I am extremely real, which I feel is a good thing."

Tara Sutaria ventured into acting as a teen artist, she starred in kids sitcoms such as 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' in 2012 and 'Oye Jassie' in 2013.

She made her Bollywood debut in a two-heroine film 'Student Of The Year 2' along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in 2019. In the same year, she played a mute girl in the action film 'Marjaavaan'.

She will next be seen in another two-heroine project Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani and John Abraham.