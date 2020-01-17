Tara Sutaria turns a mermaid in Maldives, shares breathtaking pics!

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria has set the internet ablaze with her ravishing clicks from the picturesque Maldives. The young and happening Tara is currently chilling at Heritance Aarah island in the Maldives and shared her photos on Instagram.

Check out her photos:

On the work front, Tara Sutaria made her sensational debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' co-starring debutant Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The movie was helmed by Punit Malhotra.

Tara then went on to star in Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Marjaavaan' co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. The film was directed by Milaap Zaveri and went on to become a musical hit amongst the masses.

Besides acting, Tara Sutaria is a trained singer and has performed on several concerts abroad. She will next be seen in Milan Luthria's 'Tadap, a thriller drama marking the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in the lead role.