हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria turns a mermaid in Maldives, shares breathtaking pics!

On the work front, Tara Sutaria made her sensational debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' co-starring debutant Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. 

Tara Sutaria turns a mermaid in Maldives, shares breathtaking pics!

New Delhi: Tara Sutaria has set the internet ablaze with her ravishing clicks from the picturesque Maldives. The young and happening Tara is currently chilling at Heritance Aarah island in the Maldives and shared her photos on Instagram. 

Check out her photos: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dive in.. ( I know i did )  #Maldives @rahuljhangiani

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria) on

On the work front, Tara Sutaria made her sensational debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' co-starring debutant Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The movie was helmed by Punit Malhotra. 

Tara then went on to star in Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Marjaavaan' co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. The film was directed by Milaap Zaveri and went on to become a musical hit amongst the masses. 

Besides acting, Tara Sutaria is a trained singer and has performed on several concerts abroad. She will next be seen in Milan Luthria's 'Tadap, a thriller drama marking the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in the lead role. 

 

Tags:
Tara SutariaTara Sutaria picsTara Sutaria filmsTara Sutaria PhotosMaldives
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif helps Ali Abbas Zafar cut not one or two but four birthday cakes, video goes viral—Watch

Must Watch

PT45M50S

Insulting national hero Veer Savarkar became congress' habit?