Joe Lara

'Tarzan' star Joe Lara dies at 58 in plane crash

Joe Lara- the star of the famous adventure movie 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures' has passed away in a plane crash. The 58-year-old was with his wife and a few others when the private jet crashed into a lake this weekend.

&#039;Tarzan&#039; star Joe Lara dies at 58 in plane crash

Washington: Joe Lara- the star of the famous adventure movie 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures' has passed away in a plane crash. The 58-year-old was with his wife and a few others when the private jet crashed into a lake this weekend.

TMZ reported that the private jet, said to be a Cessna 501 took off on Saturday (local time) from Smyrna Airport, just outside of Nashville, and was reportedly headed toward Palm Beach, but somehow plunged into Percy Priest Lake not too long after takeoff. After the accident, fire and other rescue crews were dispatched to the scene but, after an all-night operation, authorities told TMZ that the passengers were killed in the accident.

Their families were notified soon after and as per TMZ, an investigation is underway to determine the cause behind the crash.

There was a total of seven people who were killed in the accident, TMZ has learnt.

Lara was with his spouse Gwen Lara who was a Christian diet guru. Others were reported to be locals. Lara is famous for starring as Tarzan for a total of 22 episodes where he played the king of the jungle between 1996 and 2000.

He also starred in a TV movie that came out years prior called 'Tarzan in Manhattan'. He also had done other action-fantasy roles in movies such as 'Steel Frontier', 'Sunset Heat', 'Gunsmoke: The Last Apache', 'American Cyborg: Steel Warrior', 'The Magnificent Seven', 'Baywatch' and 'Tropical Heat', and more.

Lara and Gwen have left behind three children, as per TMZ. 

