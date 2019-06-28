close

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G come together for a concert

Taylor Swift will be headlining the upcoming Amazon Prime Day concert on July 10. The concert will exclusively be available for Prime members and will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime in over 200 countries around the globe.

File photo of Taylor Swift (Image Courtesy: ANI)

Washington DC: Taylor Swift will be headlining the upcoming Amazon Prime Day concert on July 10, Amazon Music announced on Friday.

Apart from the singer, Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G will also be performing at the concert that will be hosted by Jane Lynch, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The concert will exclusively be available for Prime members and will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime in over 200 countries around the globe. Following this, the clips of few performances will be available on demand for a limited duration.

"We can`t wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe. Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we`ve curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love. We`re looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can`t-miss, one-of-a-kind event," said Amazon Music VP Steve Boom in a statement.

Taylor is currently occupied with the promotions of her upcoming album `Lover` which is set to release on August 23 this year.

The `Love story` singer may also perform her latest melodies `ME!` and `You need to calm down` in the concert. 

Taylor SwiftDua LipaSZABecky GAmazon Prime Day concert
