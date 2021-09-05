Teachers' Day 2021: Esha Deol wishes her ‘first teacher’ Hema Malini with a heart-warming post, calls her a ‘blessing’

New Delhi: The much-revered day, marking the contribution of our respected teachers is finally here. Teachers' Day is annually celebrated in the country on September 5, acknowledging the great minds who nurture future generations.

Although a single day is not enough to make them feel special, let’s take a look at how Bollywood actor Esha Deol is celebrating Teachers' Day.

Well, on the special occasion, Esha penned a heart-warming note for her mother and first teacher Hema Malini and even called her a blessing.

Sharing a monochromatic picture of herself along with her mother from her initial classical dancing days, she wrote, “From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it’s all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher!”

For the unversed, Esha is the daughter of legendary actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She also has a sibling Ahana Deol.

Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani on June 29 in 2012 in an intimate low-key wedding in a suburban Mumbai temple. The couple is proud parents to two girls - Radhya and Miraya.

Esha Deol made her debut in Bollywood in 2002 with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'. She was also seen in movies like- Dhoom, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kaal, No Entry, Yuva and Cash to name a few.