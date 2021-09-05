हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Teachers Day 2021

Teachers' Day 2021: Esha Deol wishes her ‘first teacher’ Hema Malini with a heart-warming post, calls her a ‘blessing’

The much-revered day, marking the contribution of our respected teachers is finally here. Teachers' Day is annually celebrated in the country on September 5, acknowledging the great minds who nurture future generations. 

Teachers&#039; Day 2021: Esha Deol wishes her ‘first teacher’ Hema Malini with a heart-warming post, calls her a ‘blessing’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-revered day, marking the contribution of our respected teachers is finally here. Teachers' Day is annually celebrated in the country on September 5, acknowledging the great minds who nurture future generations. 

Although a single day is not enough to make them feel special, let’s take a look at how Bollywood actor Esha Deol is celebrating Teachers' Day. 

Well, on the special occasion, Esha penned a heart-warming note for her mother and first teacher Hema Malini and even called her a blessing. 

Sharing a monochromatic picture of herself along with her mother from her initial classical dancing days, she wrote, “From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it’s all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher!” 

 

For the unversed, Esha is the daughter of legendary actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She also has a sibling Ahana Deol.

Esha got married to Bharat Takhtani on June 29 in 2012 in an intimate low-key wedding in a suburban Mumbai temple. The couple is proud parents to two girls - Radhya and Miraya.

Esha Deol made her debut in Bollywood in 2002 with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'. She was also seen in movies like- Dhoom, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kaal, No Entry, Yuva and Cash to name a few.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Teachers Day 2021Teachers' day 2021Teachers Day celebrationsDr Sarvepalli RadhakrishnanHema MaliniEsha DeolAhana Deol
Next
Story

‘Main lockdown ka hero hoon,’ says Pankaj Tripathi on having 6 releases since last year

Must Watch

PT21M58S

Badi Bahas: When will extremism come to an end in Kashmir?