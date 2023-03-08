Tejasswi Prakash Shares Story Of Her First Pay Cheque On International Women’s Day

New Delhi: Tejasswi Prakash has carved her way to success and is one of the most inspiring women for all aspiring actors. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the actress shares a special story about her first pay cheque and also has an inspiring message for all females out there.

"I feel as girls, if we are driven to do something, we aim to do something, even if we sleep for 2 hours, we'll get it done. When I get paid, my first cheque went to mum and she did not buy anything for herself, she did not buy anything for me, she started saving all that money to the point where we could start investing, so it's a lot that I have learned from my mother,” says Tejasswi.

She further adds, “She always said that even when she would go through issues and she would want to run away, she did not have a place to run away - it was either her mother's house or her husband's house. She did not have a place where she could not be or call hers and vent out. She told me whenever you plan on having your independent life, make sure it is independent in a way that you can walk out whenever you want to and you have something to call yours."

Tejasswi Prakash recently won the prestigious honor of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recently. The actress is currently playing the leading lady in the sixth season of Naagin which has been the longest-running on television. The actress is also working on multiple things in the pipeline.