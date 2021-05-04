हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telugu megastar Allu Arjun

Telugu megastar Allu Arjun shares his health update with fans, says “recovering well and nothing to worry”

Covid 19 positive Allu Arjun is doing fine. The actor has shared his health update for his fans on his Twitter handle. 

Telugu megastar Allu Arjun shares his health update with fans, says “recovering well and nothing to worry”
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Telugu megastar Allu Arjun, who tested COVID positive last week, posted his health update on micro-blogging site Twitter and assured fans about his well-being. He thanked his fans for all prayers and love and also stated that there is nothing to worry as he has mild symptoms. 

The ‘Yevadu’ actor wrote, "Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude."

On April 28, 2021, Arjun had announced testing positive in a social media post and since then, the actor has gone under home quarantine and has also requested people, who came in contact with him, to undergo a COVID-19 test.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in ‘Pushpa’. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role and is directed by Sukumar. Allu and Sukumar have previously worked together on projects like- ‘Arya’ and ‘Arya 2’. The film is slated to release on August 13 in multiple languages. 

 

