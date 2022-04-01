Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack on Karan Johar as Lock Upp reaches another milestone, hits 200 mn views

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kangaa Ranaut is basking in the success of her ongoing reality show 'Lock Upp' on MX Player. The Ekta Kapoor show has become one of the most-watched reality shows on OTT and garnered a mammoth views of 100 million in mere 19 days of it going on air. The first episode of the show premiered on February 27 and has been receiving positive feedback so far.

On Friday, Kangana, who is known to never miss a chance to attack filmmaker Karan Johar, once again took a dig at her after celebrating the milestone. She took to her Instagram handle and celebrated the milestone by slamming filmmaker Karan Johar indirectly. For the unversed, Kangana and Karan are in an infamous cold war ever since the national-award winner ignited the nepotism remark on his chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Mentioning that 'Papa jo' will be now crying in hiding to see the success of her show, she wrote in Hindi, "As lock up hits 200M views .... Sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella /papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke… itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya, tere rone ke din as gaye papa jo." (As Lock Upp reached 200 million views, the army of chipmunks/media of cruella/ papa jo alongside him, are going to cry in hiding. Despite their vain attempts, we have now hit 200M views. Now, wait and watch what is going to happen next. Your days to cry are here, papa jo).

Earlier, Kangana had indirectly attacked Hrithik Roshan while talking about her show. She had said, "Log paanch ungliyan mila ke haath jodd rahe hain. Waise gala toh che ungliyon walo ka bhi sookh raha hai (People are putting their five fingers together for my forgiveness. Even ones with six fingers have dry throats right now)."

