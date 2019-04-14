Teresa Palmer, Mark Webber welcome third child

Los Angeles: Actors Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber have become proud parents to their third child.

The couple was blessed with a daughter, their first, on Friday.

Palmer and Webber, both 33, have named the little one - Poet Lake Palmer, they announced on Instagram Saturday.

"Our beautiful little girl Poet Lake Palmer arrived Friday night on April 12th. She is pure magic, we feel like we are in a dream," she captioned a photo of her newborn.

Webber too announced their daughter's arrival on social media.

"I whispered her a poem as soon as she was born. Our beautiful baby girl Poet Lake Palmer has arrived. We're all in total bliss," he wrote along with another image of baby Poet.

The couple also share sons Bodhi Rain, 5, and Forest Sage, 2. Webber also has 10-year-old Isaac from a previous relationship.