Soha Ali Khan

'Terrifying': Soha Ali Khan on working with mother Sharmila Tagore, says 'she has high standards'

Soha Ali Khan's new web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' released on Friday (January 7) on ZEE5.

&#039;Terrifying&#039;: Soha Ali Khan on working with mother Sharmila Tagore, says &#039;she has high standards&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Soha Ali Khan revealed that she found it 'terrifying' to work with her mother Sharmila Tagore in the film 'Life Goes On' as her standards are very high. The 'Rang De Basanti' actress said that her mother liked to plan everything two weeks in advance and is very fastidious about her costumes and shoes. 

In an interview, Soha said that she is the opposite of her mother and joked that her clothes inevitably always have a dal stain on them. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

Talking about the same, Soha told Indian Express, "I have worked with my mother in a film called Life Goes On, which was terrifying. To do one advertisement with her, I feel very scared. Her standards are very high. Everything from costumes to design to matching shoes, she does it all in two weeks in advance. And when it comes to me, my clothes inevitably have some dal stain or something and I am least bothered."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

The actress also revealed that her mother gave her important advice when she was shooting for 'Rang De Basanti'. Soha said, "My mother...told me that there is only one director and that there is no point for her to tell me anything. I remember, during Rang De Basanti, I had asked her how would she attempt the character I played. And she said, ‘You have to listen to only one person – the director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. You must follow his lead’. That is also useful because if you keep taking several inputs, you can get confused."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan's latest series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' is currently streaming on ZEE5 and stars Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Dino Morea, Anya Singh among others.

On the personal front, Soha and Kunal Kemmu got married in January 2015 and have a daughter named Inaaya.

