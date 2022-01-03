Lara Dutta explains why Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was asked to mimic cat on stage

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta has reacted to the controversy about Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu being asked to mimic a cat on stage by host Steve Harvey.

While many netizens had slammed comedian Steve Harvey for asking such a question at a prestigious competition, Lara clarified that there's a reason why Harnaaz was asked that particular peculiar question.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, the 'Hiccups & Hookups' actress said that the question was referring to Harnaaz's self-proclaimed interest in mimicking animal sounds.

She explained to Pinkvilla that before a contestant takes part in the pageant, they're asked to fill a questionnaire on their hobbies as well. Lara had mentioned that she's a classical dancer in her form so she was asked to perform Kathak on stage, however, she couldn't perform it in her gown.

Similarly, Harnaaz had mentioned that she was good at mimicking animal sounds, hence, she was asked to mimic a cat.

"It's a bit to see the lighter side of your personality. Every question does not have to be about saving the world or being Mother Teresa or ending world hunger. So, in Harnaaz's form, one of the things she had written is that she used to enjoy mimicking animal sounds which is why that's what they picked up. That's why Steve Harvey asked her that question," she told Pinkvilla.

She further added, "So the question came from what she had written in the form. The idea of it was not to put her down or ask India a bizarre question. It's just to see how you would perform when something like that is thrown at you and life is going to put you in so many situations along the way."

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud with her winning the crown and bringing back the glory to the country after 21 long years.

Harnaaz, who represented India at the international beauty pageant, hails from Chandigarh. She started her journey into modelling by bagging the Times Fresh Face title in 2017.

The 21-year-old diva is currently pursuing her Master's degree in Public Administration.

She holds multiple pageant titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well. She is fluent in Hindi, Punjabi, and English language and loves writing couplets in her mother tongue Punjabi.