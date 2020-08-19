Thank you for your support, says Sushant Singh Rajput's family after Supreme Court orders CBI probe into actor's death case

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court order on Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's family issued a statement thanking their well-wishers, media and the actor's fans for their support. The apex court today directed the CBI to investigate the case and said that the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation.

The Rajputs also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the "development has reaffirmed their faith in India as a robust democracy."

The full statement reads:

From Sushant's family 3.30 pm, 19 August 2020

We. Sushant's family. Thank our friends, well-wishers, media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us.

We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Bihar, for setting the wheel of justice in motion.

Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice.

We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy.

We love our country more than ever.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. It was earlier being said that he died by suicide. A month after the actor's death, his father KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna, their hometown, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide, besides other offences. Rhea was Sushant's girlfriend. After the FIR, Rhea moved to the top court seeking transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai.

Sushant's family, his friends and fans and a few Bollywood celebs were constantly urging for a CBI inquiry into his death for a fair probe.