Vaani Kapoor

Thankfully I am working in an era where people want to see more from a woman than just look stunningly gorgeous: Vaani Kapoor

"As a woman, I want to do more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions. I have been fortunate that in my short career span, I have got films like Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre and WAR that have highlighted some brilliant aspects of being a woman. They showed how women are free-spirited, ambitious, resilient and strong", Vaani said.

New Delhi: Actress Vaani Kapoor is set to have a super exciting year with three back-to-back releases Shamshera, Bellbottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The leggy lass has an interesting line-up in her kitty. 

Vaani Kapoor added, "I have always wanted to do films that celebrate women as a symbol of independence, do films that bridge the gender perception about what a woman can or can’t do. Luckily, today, we are part of a generation that’s extremely forward-thinking and they want to see films where a woman is not treated as a flower vase. I’m thankful to be working in an era where people want to see more from a woman than just look stunningly gorgeous on screen."

 

