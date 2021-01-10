Akshay Kumar's heroine Vaani Kapoor's latest stunning photo in orange bikini burns internet

NEW DELHI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is setting the internet on fire with the latest bikini picture she shared on Instagram. The actress, who was last seen in YRF's 'War' alongwith Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, shared a stunning picture of herself in an orange bikini, leaving everyone wondering on she managed to get that hourglass bikini body.

Her caption on the picture reads, "Sunsets and silhouettes", followed by sun and beach emojis. The 32-year-old actress is seen posing by the sea, leaving her followers praising her for her good looks and toned body. Her fans can't get enough of her post. 'Awesome,' commented one of the users, while another wrote, 'I admire you a lot. You are my crush since the first time I saw you. I love your personality.'

Her photo also caught the attention of celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra who commented, 'Ufff Ufff Ufff', with several heart emojis. The photo received likes of over 2.30 lakh times.

Her latest picture appears to have been clicked during the shoot of her last release 'War'. The actress, in her previous posts, was seen wearing the same bikini, which she is wearing in her latest post. Take a look at the pictures below:

Speaking on the professional front, the actress will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'. The duo shot for the film in Scotland in September last year. 'Bell Bottom' is a thriller set in the 1980s. The film also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Apart from 'Bell Bottom', Vaani currently has two other films in her kitty. The first is 'Shamshera', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, a dacoit drama set in the 1800s. The film casts Vaani as a dancer. The other film is Abhishek Kapoor's untitled next opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is a love story.