The best learnings in my life have come from the stage: Raghubir Yadav on Zee Theatre’s teleplay ‘Bagiya Bancharam Ki’

New Delhi: An actor par excellence Raghubir Yadav has a rich bodywork to leave his fans impressed. He plays a lead in Zee Theatre’s teleplay ‘Bagiya Bancharam Ki’, which is a comic tale of power and pride exemplifying feudal evils still at play in our community.

‘Bagiya Bancharam Ki’ is set in a nameless village, against the backdrop of the feudalistic zamindari system in rural India. It stars Raghubir Yadav as the old Bancharam determined to keep his garden safe from the hands of two greedy zamindars, one of whom is a ghost. Consistently using humour in its narrative, the play subtly explores the feudal evils that have unfortunately survived the passage of time. Bancharam fights for his beloved garden, fertile and bearing the fruits of hard work, leading audiences to invest their emotions on a quest of whether he will succeed or not.

“Some of the best learnings in my life have come from being on stage. If there’s one thing that has stayed consistent through the years, it has been an undying passion for the art. The passion, however, needs to be kept alive with consistency and commitment to the art form. I feel a lot of people will relate to Bancharam’s character because of his love for life ... his passion for nature which translates into his caring and nurturing his (Bagia) garden which makes him almost immortal to the greedy Landlord. This satirical play shows that true happiness lies not in possession but elsewhere.” says Yadav.

‘Bagiya Bancharam Ki’ stars Kenneth Desai, Saurabh Dubey, Sushant Kandaya, and, Hima Singh. The teleplay will be aired on Tata Sky Theatre throughout this month.