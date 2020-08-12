हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raghubir Yadav

The best learnings in my life have come from the stage: Raghubir Yadav on Zee Theatre’s teleplay ‘Bagiya Bancharam Ki’

'Bagiya Bancharam Ki’ is set in a nameless village, against the backdrop of the feudalistic zamindari system in rural India. 

The best learnings in my life have come from the stage: Raghubir Yadav on Zee Theatre’s teleplay ‘Bagiya Bancharam Ki’

New Delhi: An actor par excellence Raghubir Yadav has a rich bodywork to leave his fans impressed. He plays a lead in Zee Theatre’s teleplay ‘Bagiya Bancharam Ki’, which is a comic tale of power and pride exemplifying feudal evils still at play in our community.

‘Bagiya Bancharam Ki’ is set in a nameless village, against the backdrop of the feudalistic zamindari system in rural India. It stars Raghubir Yadav as the old Bancharam determined to keep his garden safe from the hands of two greedy zamindars, one of whom is a ghost. Consistently using humour in its narrative, the play subtly explores the feudal evils that have unfortunately survived the passage of time. Bancharam fights for his beloved garden, fertile and bearing the fruits of hard work, leading audiences to invest their emotions on a quest of whether he will succeed or not.

“Some of the best learnings in my life have come from being on stage. If there’s one thing that has stayed consistent through the years, it has been an undying passion for the art. The passion, however, needs to be kept alive with consistency and commitment to the art form. I feel a lot of people will relate to Bancharam’s character because of his love for life ... his passion for nature which translates into his caring and nurturing his (Bagia) garden which makes him almost immortal to the greedy Landlord. This satirical play shows that true happiness lies not in possession but elsewhere.” says Yadav.

‘Bagiya Bancharam Ki’ stars Kenneth Desai, Saurabh Dubey, Sushant Kandaya, and, Hima Singh. The teleplay will be aired on Tata Sky Theatre throughout this month.

 

Tags:
Raghubir YadavZee TheatreteleplayBagiya Bancharam Ki
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Neeraj Kumar Singh sends notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his controversial remarks

  • 23,29,638Confirmed
  • 46,091Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M21S

UP Police seizes 18 bullet motorcycles after Sudiksha case