The Big Bull

'The Big Bull' team eager 'to welcome Abhishek Bachchan back with a bang'

"The Big Bull" is slated to release this year on an OTT platform. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly based on India's securities scam of 1992.

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is undergoing Covid-19 treatment in hospital, radiates positivity despite his health condition, says the producer of his upcoming film.

"It is bound to be difficult to stay in isolation, despite the solace that his family has overcome the virus. However, every time I speak to Abhishek on the phone, he only radiates positivity, much like he used to do on set," said Anand Pandit, producer of the actor's upcoming release, "The Big Bull".

"It's heartening to see him get through this amid so much hope. He is a fighter and will be back home and on the sets soon. The entire industry and his fans are wishing him well and praying for him. Our entire film team will wait to welcome him back with a bang," he added.

While Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have been discharged after testing negative, Abhishek is still hospitalised.

On August 2, Abhishek had tweeted to share the status of his health: "I, unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

