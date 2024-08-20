Advertisement
The Buckingham Murders Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Plays Cop In Suspenseful Masterpiece - Watch

The Buckingham Murders Teaser: It will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor have joined forces for Hansal Mehta’s latest film, The Buckingham Murders. The newly released teaser has already caught attention, showcasing a different side of Hansal Mehta’s storytelling prowess. The filmmaker has now delved into suspense and thriller with a gripping narrative that contrasts sharply with Kareena's usual fun-loving roles. The teaser suggests an intense and thrilling performance from Kareena, one we haven’t seen before.

The teaser, following the striking back poster of Kareena, heightened anticipation for the full trailer and the film itself. She will be seen playing the role of a cop, which further piques excitement for the film. It will be interesting to see the actress bring intensity to the role of a cop in this mystery thriller. Following ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor have teamed up once again for the film, which in itself makes it an exciting project to look for. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With its intriguing teaser, The Buckingham Murders promises to be a must-watch.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

 

