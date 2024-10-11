The Family Man’s Srikant Aka Manoj Bajpayee And JK Dig Into The Archives Of Citadel: Honey Bunny

New Delhi: The digital giant Prime Video just dropped a hilarious video featuring beloved characters Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK (Sharib Hashmi) from the fan-favourite series The Family Man, as they dig into the archives of Citadel: Honey Bunny! In a true spy fashion the duo stumble upon a dusty file from none other than Chellam Sir’s archives, – but instead of classified intel, it contains something far more outrageous: the world of Citadel: Honey Bunny file! This sets off a chain of playful banter, with a twist. As they humorously compare their identities to that of Honey and Bunny, viewers are treated to an irresistible mix of wit, charm, and unexpected revelations.

The banter kicks off with JK cracking open the file and spotting the dynamic duo, Honey (Samantha) and Bunny (Varun Dhawan). With a straight face, he quips that they must be from the '90s – after all, those names scream retro vibes! In typical Family Man style, Tiwari and JK waste no time asserting that they are the true spies, laughing off any competition. But just as they’re basking in their bromantic brilliance, a pager suddenly beeps with a twist: “Honey and Bunny are here.” Cue the jaw-dropping moment, and we know things are about to get exciting!

Mark your calendars because the much-anticipated trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny is dropping on October 15.

Watch the video here:

Directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and co-written with Sita R. Menon, this series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. The Russo Brothers’, AGBO serves as the executive producer with Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO. Additionally, David Weil (Hunters) is also an executive producer for Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel.

The series features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. Citadel: Honey Bunny will be available for streaming globally across 240 countries and territories starting November 7 on Prime Video.