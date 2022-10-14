NewsLifestylePeople
VIVEK RANJAN AGNIHOTRI

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri receives 'National Kishore Kumar Award'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was on Thursday awarded the prestigious ‘National Kishore Kumar Award’ by the Madhya Pradesh government. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri receives 'National Kishore Kumar Award'

NEW DELHI: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most determined and ambitious filmmakers in the Indian film industry. With films like 'The Kashmir Files', he has time and again proved his craft. Yesterday, the director went to Khandwa to receive the prestigious 'National Kishore Kumar Award' given by the Madhya Pradesh government. This place, Khandwa holds a very dear significance to his childhood memories as it reminds him of his time as a kid with his father.  

Especially, when he was little, his father used to tell him that Kishore Kumar lived in Khandava every time they used to pass from there. Now, the director was facilitated with an award at the same place. Taking to social media, he wrote this beautiful note thanking the Madhya Pradesh government as he said, "I thank MP Govt, @minculturemp @UshaThakurMLA
 and the jury for the precious 'National Kishore Kumar Award'. For me, this honour is a moment I'll cherish for a lifetime. My heart is filled with love and gratitude for the people of Bharat."

Check out: 

Recently, Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' was officially selected for 'Seattle Film Festival 2022'. 

The film starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty has successfully garnered praise and appreciation from the global audience. While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of 'The Kashmir Files' which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.

