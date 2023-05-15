Thank You For Concern: The Kerala Story Star Adah Sharma Meets With Accident, Shares Update

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma has been in the limelight ever since her controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ released in the theatres. Recently, the news of the actress meeting with a road accident was being circulated. Now the actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote that she is fine and nothing major has happened with the team of the film.

“I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern,” the actress wrote with heart emojis as she thanked the concerned fans.

Relieved at her statement, netizens took to the comments section and wrote, “Ohh please stay safe and take care,” a user wrote. “Thank u for confirmation , I was really worried Pls be extra careful while u travel...,” another user wrote.

See the tweet here

Director Sudipto Sen also shared that they were supposed to attend a promotional event but could not due to a 'medical emergency'. "Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u - we r now absolutely fine. Tom we'll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light," wrote.

‘The Kerala Story’ has received mixed responses from people across the country. While some have called the subject a hard-hitting reality, some people have even termed it as a propaganda film. However, the film has been creating wonders at the box office and has shown a tremendous performance. In just nine days of its run, the film has crossed Rs 100 Cr at the box office.

Earlier, a massive controversy happened around ‘The Kerala Story’ after the trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. However, in the face of protests, the debatable figures in the trailer were later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.