‘The Marvels’ Actress Iman Vellani Is A Fan Of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan - Read here

The highly anticipated film ‘The Marvels’ is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in pivotal roles. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘The Marvels’ Actress Iman Vellani Is A Fan Of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan - Read here Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: ‘The Marvels’ Actress Iman Vellani spilled the beans on being a huge Bollywood fan. In an unexpected revelation, Iman openly expressed her profound affection for Bollywood’s iconic superstars, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan. In the 'Ms. Marvels' series, Iman’s on-screen character Ms. Marvel’s love and affection for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is pretty evident. However, in real life the actress reveals that she is a huge Aamir Khan fan. 

Not just this, she has also gone on record and said that she would like to work with Aamir Khan as she finds him to be a phenomenal actor and that she has watched all his movies. The audiences have already seen Iman Vellani share screen space with Indian actor Farhan Akhtar, it would be a treat to witness Iman share screen space with either SRK or Aamir or maybe both.

A Marvels Cinematic Universe (MCU) geek, Iman said, “I love keeping the secrets. I know so much right now, and it’s the greatest power ever. I was that kid who just wanted to know every possible theory and every possible spoiler because it made me feel more knowledgeable. And now I actually do know those things, and it’s a good feeling.” 

Marvel Studios recently unveiled the official trailer of ‘The Marvels’ that flooded the internet with abundance love, appreciation, anticipation, excitement, and many fan theories.


Taking audiences back to Marvel history to what the future of MCU possibly holds! Talking about fan theories recently it was learned that Iman Vellani is one of the biggest fans of the MCU. In one of the interviews for The Marvels, Brie Larson was deeply impressed with Iman Vellani’s knowledge about MCU, the actress said, “I’ve just learned to trust Iman because she really has her timelines in order. I wouldn’t know how old Carol is without her.” Apparently, Iman aka Ms. Marvel had become the in-house MCU Expert on the sets of The Marvels.  

The highly anticipated film ‘The Marvels’ is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in pivotal roles. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. The upcoming film follows Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau on a cosmic quest to save the world, while their powers inexplicably get intertwined with each other! 
 

