The mystery woman spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput's home on June 14 was Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's friend: Sources

New Delhi: Several pictures and videos have surfaced online which show a masked woman entering Sushant Singh Rajput's building on June 14, the day he died. However, she could not be identified. Now, if Mumbai Police sources are to be believed, the mystery woman who was spotted at Sushant's home was Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's friend Jameela.

Sources said that Jameela came to Sushant's home with his other friends Priyanka Khemani and Mahesh Shetty on learning about his death. However, the police team present at the spot didn't allow her to enter the actor's home and she left the place after meeting the house staff.

A group photo on Sushant and Rhea's Instagram accounts also feature Showik and Jameela along with others.

Take a look:

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship. His family has filed an FIR against Rhea accusing her of abetment to suicide among other charges. Rhea, Showik and their father Indrajit Chakraborty have appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times on a money laundering case registered against them.

Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14. Police said he died by suicide.

His family, friends, fans and a few Bollywood celebs have also requested for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's case.