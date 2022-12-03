topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
PLANNED MURDER BY MISTAKE

'The play is most intriguing because one cannot decide who is right or wrong,' says Mugdha Godbole Ranadeor about 'Planned Murder By Mistake'

The play begins when an author and criminal psychologist accidentally meets a fan during a train journey and they begin to discuss the plot of her famous novel, 'The Perfect Revenge.'  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The play begins when an author and criminal psychologist accidentally meets a fan during a train journey and they begin to discuss the plot of her famous novel, 'The Perfect Revenge.'
  • Soon, however, the mystery around his true identity deepens as facts meet fiction.

Trending Photos

'The play is most intriguing because one cannot decide who is right or wrong,' says Mugdha Godbole Ranadeor about 'Planned Murder By Mistake'

New Delhi: Imagine a scenario where two strangers meet on a train and strike up a conversation, only to find that there is a thread that connects them mysteriously. This is how the story of Zee Theatre's teleplay ‘Planned Murder By Mistake' unfolds in which actor Mugdha Godbole Ranade plays a central character. 

The play begins when an author and criminal psychologist accidentally meets a fan during a train journey and they begin to discuss the plot of her famous novel, 'The Perfect Revenge.'  Soon, however, the mystery around his true identity deepens as facts meet fiction. 

Says Mugdha, "The play is most intriguing because one cannot decide who is right or wrong till the end. There is a twist in the tale that nobody expects. I don't think the audience has ever seen a suspense thriller quite like it.  Typically, suspense dramas have a lot of characters but here, there are only two people sitting across each other in a railway compartment and that is how the drama unfolds within the span of just 45 minutes. I think the play is a must watch."

About her own role, Mugdha says, "When I read the script for the first time, I thought my character had a very simple and straight graph but when we actually started   rehearsing, I realised, it had a lot of complexity. The story too is not like an elaborate piece of music but a short and yet impactful song that will stay with the audience for a long time."

Directed by Vijay Kenkre, the play also stars Shashank Ketkar, Maadhav Deochake, Varsharani Patel, Sushil Swami and Virajas. 'Planned Murder By Mistake' will air on 6th December on Dish, D2H Rangmanch and Airtel.

Live Tv

Planned Murder By MistakePlanned Murder By Mistake playMugdha Godbole Ranadeor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'