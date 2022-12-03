'The play is most intriguing because one cannot decide who is right or wrong,' says Mugdha Godbole Ranadeor about 'Planned Murder By Mistake'

New Delhi: Imagine a scenario where two strangers meet on a train and strike up a conversation, only to find that there is a thread that connects them mysteriously. This is how the story of Zee Theatre's teleplay ‘Planned Murder By Mistake' unfolds in which actor Mugdha Godbole Ranade plays a central character.

The play begins when an author and criminal psychologist accidentally meets a fan during a train journey and they begin to discuss the plot of her famous novel, 'The Perfect Revenge.' Soon, however, the mystery around his true identity deepens as facts meet fiction.

Says Mugdha, "The play is most intriguing because one cannot decide who is right or wrong till the end. There is a twist in the tale that nobody expects. I don't think the audience has ever seen a suspense thriller quite like it. Typically, suspense dramas have a lot of characters but here, there are only two people sitting across each other in a railway compartment and that is how the drama unfolds within the span of just 45 minutes. I think the play is a must watch."

About her own role, Mugdha says, "When I read the script for the first time, I thought my character had a very simple and straight graph but when we actually started rehearsing, I realised, it had a lot of complexity. The story too is not like an elaborate piece of music but a short and yet impactful song that will stay with the audience for a long time."

Directed by Vijay Kenkre, the play also stars Shashank Ketkar, Maadhav Deochake, Varsharani Patel, Sushil Swami and Virajas. 'Planned Murder By Mistake' will air on 6th December on Dish, D2H Rangmanch and Airtel.