The transition story from a real estate developer to an actor Mukesh Gupta

"If you can DREAM it, you can DO it." —Walt Disney

Dexterity is hard to find these days. People confine themselves to a single goal and rarely think of anything other than their current profession. It is seldom that you come across someone who is hungry for new heights of success and is willing to sacrifice his routine life for the same.

Mr Mukesh Gupta proves that you can have an extensive career while working for your passion. He is a real estate veteran who possesses demonstrable experience in the industry.

Mr Mukesh Gupta was an ambitious kid from the start. He says, "I had big dreams at a small age. I was always fascinated by high rise structures and their aesthetics. I love challenging structures that compel me and my team to come up with implementable solutions for my clients. Every hotel or commercial complex built by me is a living example of combining modern amenities with world-class aesthetics. I am very fortunate to have a rewarding career with a supportive team and clients."

His ambitions do not stop here. Mr Mukesh Gupta is very fitness conscious and is very careful about his physique and nutrition. His alluring physique and personality is the reason behind his entry into the acting industry. He explains, "Real estate is a tiring job. You have to be on-site 24/7 and have to micro-manage everything. I became so absorbed in the process that I became negligent about my health and nutrition. I am happy that I have improved my health and fitness, even if it took such a long time."

Mr Mukesh Gupta's acting career is off to a great start. He has several projects lined up, which are leading roles in Bollywood films and web series. Mr Mukesh Gupta adds, "I love acting but never gave it a good thought because of my busy schedule. An industry director spotted me at a resort and approached me to audition for the lead role. My audition was a success and I prepared for a year to do justice to my character. I love to work in films that portray real life challenges and try to bring a social reform in the society."

(This is a Brand Desk Content)