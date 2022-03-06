The ‘young & restless’ Sara Ali Khan sizzles as the cover girl of HELLO! magazine

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan has truly lived up to the tag ‘young & restless’ bestowed upon her by the leading magazine, as the young actress seems to be ruling B-Town with flawless beauty and impressive acting chops.

Sara recently graced the cover of a leading magazine and is absolutely slaying it in all her glory, being India’s new era of achievers. With Sara at the forefront, the leading magazine took a look at the leading lot, chronicling their journey to greatness in the March issue, capturing the theme of The Young & The Restless.

The super talented actress sizzled on the cover and played muse to Rohan Shrestha, with her multi-colour outfit. Sara looked like sheer royalty as she posed confidently on the cover page. The hot chic walked straight into the hearts of her fans, giving a grand vibe to the cover.

Taking to social media, the leading magazine shared the cover presenting the youth icon.

Riding high on the success of her last release Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in an interesting project titled ‘Gaslight’, also starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey.