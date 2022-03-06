हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

The ‘young & restless’ Sara Ali Khan sizzles as the cover girl of HELLO! magazine

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently graced the cover of a leading magazine and is absolutely slaying it in all her glory, being India’s new era of achievers.

The ‘young &amp; restless’ Sara Ali Khan sizzles as the cover girl of HELLO! magazine
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan has truly lived up to the tag ‘young & restless’ bestowed upon her by the leading magazine, as the young actress seems to be ruling B-Town with flawless beauty and impressive acting chops. 

Sara recently graced the cover of a leading magazine and is absolutely slaying it in all her glory, being India’s new era of achievers. With Sara at the forefront, the leading magazine took a look at the leading lot, chronicling their journey to greatness in the March issue, capturing the theme of The Young & The Restless.

The super talented actress sizzled on the cover and played muse to Rohan Shrestha, with her multi-colour outfit. Sara looked like sheer royalty as she posed confidently on the cover page. The hot chic walked straight into the hearts of her fans, giving a grand vibe to the cover.

Taking to social media, the leading magazine shared the cover presenting the youth icon.

 

Riding high on the success of her last release Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in an interesting project titled ‘Gaslight’, also starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan picsSaif Ali KhanAmrita Singh
Next
Story

Meghan Markle's half-sister sues her over 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin held talks