Theaters Erupt With Cheers For Vijay Deverakonda's Surprise Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD'!
Vijay Deverakonda continues to showcase his immense fan following with each surprise appearance, solidifying his status as the industry's beloved lover boy.
New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob known for his charming looks, always captivates audiences whenever he appears on screen. Fans were left buzzing when Vijay Deverakonda made a surprise 2-minute cameo in "Kalki 2898 AD," sparking endless discussions and excitement among viewers. It has indeed come as a big surprise for everyone. Vijay Deverakonda's cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD' creates a frenzy among fans in cinema halls and on social media.
Following the recent release of "Kalki 2898 AD," audiences are raving about Vijay Deverakonda's cameo. Fans are expressing their excitement and love for the actor's surprise appearance.
A fan wrote:
Vijay Devarakonda is BACK __
The whistles are louder than ever. Superb suprise _#KALKI2898AD_ #Prabhas #VijayDevarakonda — Bollywood Universe (@bollywcentral) June 26, 2024
Another fan shared a thread:
Another fan wrote:
Imma tell you again - Vijay Deverakonda is the future of tollywood.
Imma tell you again - Vijay Deverakonda is the future of tollywood.

I cannot get over his 2 minute cameo _____ absolute fire on screen#KALKI2898AD__ — T _ (@PinkCancerian) June 27, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda continues to showcase his immense fan following with each surprise appearance, solidifying his status as the industry's beloved lover boy. His ability to charm on and off screen has garnered him a massive following, both nationally and globally, capturing the hearts of millions.
