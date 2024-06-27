Advertisement
KALKI 2898 AD

Theaters Erupt With Cheers For Vijay Deverakonda's Surprise Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD'!

Vijay Deverakonda continues to showcase his immense fan following with each surprise appearance, solidifying his status as the industry's beloved lover boy.

|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Theaters Erupt With Cheers For Vijay Deverakonda's Surprise Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD'! (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob known for his charming looks, always captivates audiences whenever he appears on screen. Fans were left buzzing when Vijay Deverakonda made a surprise 2-minute cameo in "Kalki 2898 AD," sparking endless discussions and excitement among viewers. It has indeed come as a big surprise for everyone.  Vijay Deverakonda's cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD' creates a frenzy among fans in cinema halls and on social media.

Following the recent release of "Kalki 2898 AD," audiences are raving about Vijay Deverakonda's cameo. Fans are expressing their excitement and love for the actor's surprise appearance.

A fan wrote: 

"Vijay Devarakonda is BACK

The whistles are louder than ever. Superb surprise 

#KALKI2898AD‌ #Prabhas #VijayDevarakonda"

Another fan shared a thread:  

Another fan wrote: 

"Imma tell you again - Vijay Deverakonda is the future of tollywood. 
I cannot get over his 2-minute cameo absolute fire on screen

#KALKI2898AD‌‌"

                    Imma tell you again - Vijay Deverakonda is the future of tollywood.

