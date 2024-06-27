New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob known for his charming looks, always captivates audiences whenever he appears on screen. Fans were left buzzing when Vijay Deverakonda made a surprise 2-minute cameo in "Kalki 2898 AD," sparking endless discussions and excitement among viewers. It has indeed come as a big surprise for everyone. Vijay Deverakonda's cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD' creates a frenzy among fans in cinema halls and on social media.

Following the recent release of "Kalki 2898 AD," audiences are raving about Vijay Deverakonda's cameo. Fans are expressing their excitement and love for the actor's surprise appearance.

A fan wrote:

"Vijay Devarakonda is BACK

The whistles are louder than ever. Superb surprise

#KALKI2898AD‌ #Prabhas #VijayDevarakonda"

Another fan shared a thread:

Another fan wrote:

"Imma tell you again - Vijay Deverakonda is the future of tollywood.

I cannot get over his 2-minute cameo absolute fire on screen

#KALKI2898AD‌‌"

