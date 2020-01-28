हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjna Kapoor

Theatre veteran Sanjna Kapoor to be conferred French honour

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, currently on an official visit to India, will confer the insignia of the distinction on Sanjna Kapoor in a special investiture ceremony on Tuesday.

Theatre veteran Sanjna Kapoor to be conferred French honour
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Noted theatre personality Sanjna Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor, will be conferred prestigious French honour, Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, for her outstanding contribution to theatre.

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, currently on an official visit to India, will confer the insignia of the distinction on Sanjna Kapoor in a special investiture ceremony on Tuesday.

Sanjna Kapoor, daughter of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal, made her film debut in Aparna Sen's 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981) which was a family affair, with her mother in the leading role and her father the film's producer.

She was a leading actress in Hero Hiralal (1989) and also appeared in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay (1988). She later went on to dedicate herself fully to theatre, acting in plays and reviving the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, founded by her parents in tribute to Prithviraj Kapoor, and run, since 2012, by her brother, Kunal Kapoor.

In 2012, she co-founded Junoon, an organisation dedicated to increasing the reach of theatre and the arts to wider audiences through innovative initiatives.

Some noted Indian recipients of this honour in the past include Bharti Kher, Shahrukh Khan, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Aishwarya Rai, Raghu Rai, Ebrahim Alkazi, Habib Tanveer, Upamanyu Chatterjee, Wendell Rodricks and Aruna Vasudev. 

 

Tags:
Sanjna KapoorSanjna Kapoor playsFrench honourKnight of the Order of Arts and Letters
Next
Story

Aditya Roy Kapur: People tend to discount acting skills of a handsome actor

Must Watch

PT46M50S

Taal Thok Ke: Is 'Shaheen Bagh Gang' scared of ZEE NEWS?