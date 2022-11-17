'There is so much strength in vulnerability' says Shefali Shah as she bags Elle Impact Award

New Delhi: Shefali Shah has been basking on a very successful year after back-to-back releases and the awards she has been getting for the same. After giving a mindblowing performance in Jalsa, Human, and Darlings, the actress has booked yet another spectacular performance in Delhi Crime 2. With everything going well and how Shah gets credited with the Elle Impact award last night.

Wearing a beautiful pink traditional outfit, personally designed by Sabyasachi, Shah looked exquisite and royal. When asked to talk about the award and the word ‘impact’, the actress said, "The word impact sounds really strong and powerful but for me, acting means that I managed to express and show all my vulnerabilities in every form that I could. And I think people have been able to connect with it and I think they like me. I don’t see the impact as an important and powerful word as I genuinely believe there is a lot of strength in vulnerability."

Recently the actress also won an award for Best Actor (Female) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. Shefali Shah is a prolific performer and has been gathering a lot of love from the audience and the critics for her performance in the recently released 'Darlings'.

Moreover, the audience is eagerly waiting to see her coming back with the second season of Delhi Crime which is all set to release on 26 August. On the work front, other than Delhi Crime 2, the actress was also seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.