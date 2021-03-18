हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Chakraborty

There was no question of not having Rhea Chakraborty in Chehre, says producer Anand Pandit

Speculation over whether Rhea Chakraborty would feature in Chehre after her recent controversy was put to rest when she was seen in the trailer. 

There was no question of not having Rhea Chakraborty in Chehre, says producer Anand Pandit

New Delhi: The makers of Chehre dropped their trailer today and Rhea Chakraborty's presence in the movie is once again being talked about. Veteran producer Anand Pandit clarified that the actress was always a part of the venture and nothing could change that fact.

Speculation over whether Rhea Chakraborty would feature in Chehre after her recent controversy was put to rest when she was seen in the trailer. 

Watch Chehre trailer here:

Producer Anand Pandit who had kept silent and indicated time and again that he would speak at the right time finally broke his silence, "There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily." 

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty found herself embroiled in several controversies. From drugs angle to death mystery - her name has splashed in connection with late actor's demise time and again. 

Chehre happens to be her first film post the incident. The thriller will release on April 9, 2021. It features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. 

 

