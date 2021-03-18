Chehre trailer: Rhea Chakraborty makes her rare first appearance in Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer thriller - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited Chehre trailer is out! And guess what, ending the suspense over actress Rhea Chakraborty's presence in the film, the makers have shown her in one of the scenes. The thriller stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Chehre is helmed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

Watch Chehre trailer here:

The suspense drama features Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer, while Emraan Hashmi stars as a business tycoon. The 2 minutes and a few seconds long trailer is edgy, dialogue-heavy and creates a thrilling vibe.

This is the first time that Big B and Emraan Hashmi will be seen sharing screen space together. The film will release on April 9, 2021.

After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty has been in the limelight. Chehre happens to be her first film post the incident.