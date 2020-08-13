These popular desi comedians have a unique style of making you laugh - Take a look!

New Delhi: Amid lockdown woes due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, laughter seems like the best medicine, indeed. With work slowly catching up and people getting back to normalcy, proper attention of maintaining social distancing is an unsaid rule. So, amid all of this hustle-bustle, pick your favourite bunch of comedians who ace in their unique styles of tickling your funnybones.

Take a look:

Character Comedy – Sumukhi Suresh

As the name suggests, character comedy is when a comedian invents a unique personality and uses it as a small part of his act. Here the comedy is derived through mocking the character's stereotyped personality when the comedian enacts them on stage. One of the most famous comedians to have used this kind of comedy regular is Sumukhi Suresh. Her recent act on Amazon Funnies: Prime Day special where Sumukhi plays two such unique characters is the most entertaining example of that.

Improvisational comedy – Improv All Stars – Games Night

Improvisational Comedy, or also shortened to ‘Improv’, is when a group of comedians perform in an unplanned or situational manner. Here, the comedians generally take a clue from the audience or host or other sources to improvise their plot and perform. While it is extremely common in Hollywood, Indian Comedians have started organizing these too.

Alternative comedy – Kenny Sebastian

Alternative comedy, like the name suggests, is a substitute to mainstream comedy where a person tries to avoid making any kind of offensive jokes on racism, sexism, etc. It basically tries to avoid stereotyping any particular person for the things they are, they do or like. Alternative comedy is known for bringing other forms of comedy such as observational comedy, satire comedy, slapstick, or improvisation together to create hilarious results. His comedy special ‘The Most Interesting Person in the Room’ on Netflix is a perfect example making for an absolutely light-hearted watch.

Observational comedy – Naveen Richard

Observational Comedy is one of the most common and relatable types of comedy which involves joking about everyday incidents by observing the silliness of something that is accepted very normally by society. It simply translates to poking fun out of any situation from our life. One of the best shows that you can watch for a hearty laugh under this category is ‘Relatively Relatable’ by Naveen Richards available on Amazon Prime Video.

Topical Comedy – Tanmay Bhat

Topical Comedy, or also known as Satire, is when a comedian jokes about important news and current affairs. Though the shelf life of this comedy style is short, it is considered to be one of the most sophisticated and intelligent forms of comedy. One of the best comedians known for cracking topically jokes is Tanmay Bhatt. You can watch his shows on his YouTube channel which not only make you laugh but will also help brush up your general knowledge.