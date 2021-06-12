These unseen pics of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande bring back 'Pavitra Rishta' memory alive!

New Delhi: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020. His sudden death sent shock waves across his family, friends and fans. The 34-year-old star in a short span of time earned all the love of his followers, leaving behind a lasting memory.

Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship with Ankita Lokhande:

Sushant was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' popular drama 'Pavitra Rishta' with Ankita Lokhande. The on-screen pair was loved by the audiences.

The two dated for about 5-6 years before parting ways and breaking a million hearts of their fans. She is currently dating beau Vicky Jain.

Here are a few loved-up pictures of SSR and Ankita Lokhande from their happier days shared by many fan pages on social media:

After his shocking death, former girlfriend and first co-star from the popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' Ankita Lokhande remembered Sushant in her own sweet way. She shared several posts and videos showering support to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and stood with them like a rock.

The death of a popular actor under mysterious circumstances made it a sensational case for months with premiere agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case from various angles respectively.