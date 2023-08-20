They Are Not Dating: Netizens Believe AP Dhillon, Banita Sandhu Are Not Together, Call It A 'PR Move'

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's latest pictures with actress Banita Sandhu are going viral on social media and fans are in love. Many fan pages, social media accounts, even paps have declared their relationship 'official' but netizens are not so sure. As soon as Banita dropped hot pictures with Dhillon, on one hand the fans went gaga but on the other hand, Reddit users are not so sure about it.

One of the Reddit accounts shared a screengrab from a video that was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle and claimed, "Banita is dating the Airtel CEO Mittal’s son for a while and they’re serious. All this AP and Banita affair is just a publicity stunt. Can’t believe so many people are falling for it."

The post went viral and netizens immediately rushed to the comment section saying they are not dating. One of them wrote, 'Yeah it’s all PR. I live in another country and very closely know his actual girlfriend lol. Edit: I know y’all want “tea", but like, there is none. They’re your everyday loved-up, normal couple. He’s very introverted and sweet, his ego is a bit inflated because of all the success but whose wouldnt be lol but he’s chill, friendly and takes care of those he loves.' 'Is it only me who thinks that this is crazy? They have partners already but they’re going to go to this extent for PR?' added another. 'no but if this is PR how are their partners okay with it?? I mean wow! this industry is insanely hecked up cuz sure the video is just an act but they dropped those photos and all these spottings to clearly insinuate Banita and AP are together,' commented a third one.

AP Dhillon's docuseries 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' released recently on Amazon Prime Video. The preview event happened in Mumbai and many celebrities including Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh marked their attendance. But, the one who caught everyone’s eyes was AP’s rumoured girlfriend, Banita.

On the work front, Banita made her Bollywood debut Shoojit Sircar's 'October' in 2018 alongside Varun Dhawan. She was next seen in 'Sardar Udham Singh', a biographical film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.