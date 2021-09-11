They held knife to my neck, threatened to kill me: Actress Alankrita Sahai opens up on horrific robbery ordeal

New Delhi: Namaste England actress Alankrita Sahai recently opened up on her horrific ordeal of being robbed at knife-point in Chandigarh on September 7 at her newly rented accommodation.

In an interview with a leading daily, she recounted the incident in detail and how her bravery and presence of mind saved her from the dangerous criminals who barged into her home.

She revealed that the men held a knife to her neck and attempted to strangle her. They also hit her on her back, forehead and neck.

Sahai told Hindustan Times, "Three men forcibly entered my house and they stole items worth ₹6.5 lakhs as well as cash. It was the most cruel act… I was attacked as they held a knife to my neck, they tried to strangle me, had their hand on my mouth and had pinned me against the bed. They hit me on my back, neck and forehead. They verbally abused me and threatened to kill me."

She managed to escape from them when, for a moment, they had wandered outside the bedroom. Taking her chance, she locked the room door and hid inside the bathroom.

“I then called my caretaker Rajesh who was downstairs, who eventually called the cops. But in the meantime the robbers started breaking down the doors and the windows. I held on to the door as they tried to break it down. I did my best to save myself and fight them off. I fought against these robbers and saved myself. They would have killed me,” she added.

Alankrita believes that a worker who had delivered furniture to her home, a few days before the robbery was the mastermind behind the incident. She explained, "He knew when my maid goes and when I am alone at home. In fact, he was the same guy who came over to deliver furniture to my house a few days ago, he is the one planned all this."

For the unversed, according to a report published in the Indian Express, this incident took place in sector 27, Chandigarh on Tuesday (September 7). The men had forcibly barged into her house at around 12.30 pm when the actress was alone in the flat.

On the work front, she was last seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Namaste England' in 2018. After that, she featured in several music videos such as Kehta Hai Pal Pal Tumse, Coka, and Allah Ve with Jassi Gill.