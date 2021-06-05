हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonakshi Sinha

Things go back to how we all want them to be: Sonakshi Sinha's birthday wish

Sonakshi expressed that her birthday wish this year was normal life be restored, as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media on Saturday to thank fans, followers, industry colleagues and friends for their wishes on the occasion of her birthday, which was on June 2.

Sonakshi expressed that her birthday wish this year was normal life be restored, as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My wish this birthday was that by the next one, things go back to how we all want them to be. A silent prayer for the ones who left us, the ones who are suffering and gratitude for the ones who are doing all they can to help. I wished for your happiness, health and an end to this mayhem. Also no more lockdown birthdays!!!! Thank you for all the love you sent my way... for that i am forever grateful," she wrote.

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The upcoming film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

Apart from this, the actress is all set to make her web series debut with "Fallen", where she plays a cop.

