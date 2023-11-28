This Actress, Who Recently Shared Screen Space With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Is All Set To Marry Her Long-Time Beau

New Delhi: In a heartwarming turn of events, actress Lin Laishram and her long-time beau, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, are set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony on November 29, 2023. The couple, who have been dating for several years, have chosen the picturesque city of Imphal, Manipur, as the backdrop for their special day.

Laishram, who recently shared screen space with the inimitable Kareena Kapoor Khan in the much-anticipated film 'Jaane Jaan', has been a rising star in the Indian film industry. Her effortless performance and captivating screen presence have garnered her a dedicated fan following.

Hooda, on the other hand, is a seasoned actor with a diverse repertoire of roles under his belt. His portrayal of complex and nuanced characters has earned him critical acclaim and a loyal audience base.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laisharma To Walk Down The Aisle



The couple's decision to marry has been met with an outpouring of love and blessings from fans and industry colleagues alike. Their relationship, marked by mutual respect, admiration, and deep affection, has been an inspiration to many.

In a joint statement, the couple expressed their excitement about their upcoming nuptials. "Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata, where Arjun married the Manipuri princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends," they wrote.

Lin Laishram-Randeep Hooda Wedding

The wedding ceremony will be held in Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. The couple has not revealed many details about their wedding plans, but they are expected to have a close-knit ceremony with family and friends.

As the wedding preparations reach their peak, excitement is palpable among their loved ones. The couple's decision to embark on this new chapter together has been met with joy and anticipation.

Laishram's recent success in Bollywood and Hooda's established position in the industry make them a power couple to be reckoned with. Their upcoming nuptials are poised to be one of the most anticipated events in the Indian entertainment scene.

As they embark on this new phase of their lives, Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda carry with them the hopes and blessings of their fans and well-wishers. Their journey together, marked by love, support, and mutual admiration, serves as a testament to the enduring power of love.