THIS Anupamaa Actor Quits The Show As The Rupali Ganguly Starrer Is All Set For A Big Leap

New Delhi: Anupamaa show is once again going for another leap and several actors are reportedly quitting the Rupali Ganguly starrer. The latest buzz is actor Gaurav Sharma who portrayed Toshu's role in the show has quit as he did not want to play the role of a father of 21 years old. In his interview with the publication, he said," "I feel it's time to move on. I don't think I can convincingly play the father of a 21-year-old and can't afford to take on roles that are older than my actual age."

The actor even revealed he had fun working in the show, "I've had a wonderful experience working with the production house and I will definitely miss working with them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa have given me so much, and I hope to collaborate with the production team soon”.

Earlier actors like Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma too have exited the show. It is reported that the shed will atleast take a 10 years of leap and child artists like Aadhya, Pari, Mahi, Ansh will grow up in adults and it will be indeed interesting to watch the show take another leap.