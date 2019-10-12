This childhood picture of Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula and Rhea Kapoor is breaking the internet

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has treated his fans with a childhood picture of himself and his sisters. The pic features Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula and Rhea Kapoor along with Arjun.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "My Childhood Swag was always high !!! @kobebryant 4 life @nbaindia !!! Also the sister s weren’t too shabby either... @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @janhvikapoor #flashback #baller4life #swagkapoor #issavibe."

In the picture, young Arjun, Rhea and Anshula can be seen striking a perfect pose with their baby cousin Janhvi.

Anshula also reposted the same picture and wrote, "That missing tooth though #KapoorJunior #WhereThemEyesAt (sic)."

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor's children with late actress Sridevi. He earlier married to Mona Shourie, with whom he has Arjun and Anshula.

On the work front, Arjun, last seen in 'India's Most Wanted', has 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Panipat' in the pipeline. Janhvi, on the other hand, is shooting for 'RoohiAfza' and has Gunjan Saxena biopic and 'Takht' in her kitty.