हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

This cute girl is Salman Khan's on-screen lady now, can you guess who she is?

"It's the weekend," the actress captioned the passport-sized photograph from her childhood.  

This cute girl is Salman Khan&#039;s on-screen lady now, can you guess who she is?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/jacquelinef143

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a childhood picture on Instagram to celebrate the weekend.

"It's the weekend," the actress captioned the passport-sized photograph from her childhood.

Jacqueline has a packed year ahead, with several films lined up.

She has shot for her horror comedy 'Bhoot Police' and has commenced shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for 'Kick 2'. The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film 'Kick'.

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez InstagramJacqueline Fernandez picsKick 2Salman Khan
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan says he misses hugging CM Mamata Banerjee, she invites him to Kolkata on Rakhi
  • 1,04,31,639Confirmed
  • 1,50,798Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M44S

BJP President JP Nadda addressed public in his West Bengal visit