This day, 79 years ago, I made my radio debut, reveals Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi: Did you know that 79 years ago on this day (December 16), legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar sang on the radio for the first time?

Taking to Twitter, the Nightingale of Indian cinema apprised her fans that this day marks her debut on radio. The ‘Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai’ singer wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Today, 79 years ago, on December 16, 1941, I sang on the radio for the first time. I sang two Natyageet. When my father heard them, he was very happy. He told my mother, ‘I felt immense pleasure listening to Lata on the radio. Now, I don’t have any worries’”.

This is what she tweeted.

Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya.Maine 2 natyageet gaaye the.Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui,ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 16, 2020

Her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, was a renowned classical singer who trained Lata Mangeshkar from a very young age.

The doyen of music's reminiscing tweets are a treasure trove for her fans. She frequently shares many past tales on her Twitter handle. This is how she wished her younger sister and singer Usha Mangeshkar yesterday (December 15) on her birthday.



Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Usha ka janamdin hai. Usha 1952 se gaa rahi hai. Main usko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aashirwad deti hun ki wo deerghayu ho, hamesha sukhi rahe aur gaati rahe. https://t.co/sVu8Qy8Z2Q — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 15, 2020

Usha ko 3 state awards mile hain aur is saal ka Maharashtra rajya ka Lata Mangeshkar puraskar bhi mila hai.Wo ek acchi chitrakar aur sangeetkar bhi hai. https://t.co/WIVXwo3hmG , https://t.co/BDLJvdwbsx , https://t.co/af1c8Sce7Q , https://t.co/9SutK1fwcd @ushamangeshkar — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 15, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar has sung songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and many other regional languages. She is also the recipient of prestigious awards like Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award to name a few.