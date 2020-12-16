हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar

This day, 79 years ago, I made my radio debut, reveals Lata Mangeshkar

Taking to Twitter, the Nightingale of Indian cinema apprised her fans that this day marks her debut on radio. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ lata_mangeshkar

New Delhi: Did you know that 79 years ago on this day (December 16), legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar sang on the radio for the first time?

Taking to Twitter, the Nightingale of Indian cinema apprised her fans that this day marks her debut on radio. The ‘Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai’ singer wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Today, 79 years ago, on December 16, 1941, I sang on the radio for the first time. I sang two Natyageet. When my father heard them, he was very happy. He told my mother, ‘I felt immense pleasure listening to Lata on the radio. Now, I don’t have any worries’”.

This is what she tweeted.

Her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, was a renowned classical singer who trained Lata Mangeshkar from a very young age.

The doyen of music's reminiscing tweets are a treasure trove for her fans. She frequently shares many past tales on her Twitter handle. This is how she wished her younger sister and singer Usha Mangeshkar yesterday (December 15) on her birthday.
 

Lata Mangeshkar has sung songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and many other regional languages. She is also the recipient of prestigious awards like Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award to name a few.

 

 

 

 

 

