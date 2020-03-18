This glam throwback pic of Suhana Khan proves she's Bollywood ready!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's gorgeous daughter Suhana Khan is currently completing her higher studies in New York University. The pretty face has several fan clubs posting her pictures and videos regularly.

Suhana Khan's pictures go viral in no time. While surfing her Instagram account we found a throwback picture of the stunner which of last year's Diwali bash at her residence. Check it out here:

The pictures prove that Suhana Khan is totally Bollywood ready! Right from the gorgeous outfit, her styling to the perfect picture posing - everything is checking the right boxes.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Sometime back, filmmaker Theo Gimeno shared the first look poster of his short film starring Suhana in a lead role. Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.