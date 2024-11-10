New Delhi: South Korean–American star Don Lee shares poster of Hombale Films Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, fans speculate, if he is going to be the part of the much anticipated sequel. The way Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire created a storm upon its release has undoubtedly made its sequel, 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam', one of the biggest and most anticipated film ever.

The masses have eagerly awaited this film, and amidst the rising excitement among fans, South Korean–American star Don Lee shared the poster of 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam', sparking a frenzy on social media and leading to fan speculation about his possible presence in the sequel.

As soon as Don Lee shared new poster Conversations became so intense that his Instagram account was temporarily blocked due to high traffic.

Don Lee is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with immense popularity across East Asia. His potential collaboration with Prabhas would make this one of the biggest partnerships.

Earlier, Hombale Films recently announced a three-film deal with Prabhas, showcasing their investment and commitment to the Salaar franchise. Recently, the maker shared a video announcing the start of the journey for Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, which flooded the comments section with fans eagerly awaiting the film.

Have A Look At The Post:

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire broke records with its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an incredible 30 million viewers. After grossing over ₹700 crore at the box office and maintaining its position as one of the top trending films on OTT for over 200 days.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it. 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam' all set for its release in 2026.