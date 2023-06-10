This Indian Actress Is Highly Educated And It's Not Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Rashmika Mandana or Samantha

Indian film industries including Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood is not just about glitz and glamour; it is also home to several highly educated actresses who have excelled academically before embarking on successful movie careers. These talented women showcase a perfect blend of beauty, talent, and intelligence. These actresses prove that education and intellect are not mutually exclusive from pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, breaking stereotypes, and inspiring millions of people around the world.

Parineeti Chopra Educational Qualification

One of the highly qualified Indian actresses is Parineeti Chopra. She has an educational background in finance and economics. She holds a triple honours degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom. Before entering the entertainment industry, Parineeti worked as a marketing and PR consultant at Yash Raj Films. Parineeti is known for her dedication to her craft and continues to impress audiences with her talent and versatility on the silver screen.

Rashmika Mandanna Educational Qualification

Rashmika Mandanna has an educational background in journalism and psychology. She completed her schooling at Coorg Public School in Karnataka. After finishing her high school education, Rashmika pursued a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature at the prestigious M. S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science & Commerce in Bengaluru.

Priyanka Chopra Educational Qualification

Another highly educated actress is Priyanka Chopra. Apart from studying in various schools in India due to her father's transfer postings, Chopra also studies in the United States living with her aunt, and attending schools in Newton, Massachusetts, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a stop in Queens, New York, as her aunt's family also moved frequently. While in Massachusetts, she participated in several theatre productions and studied Western classical music, and choral singing.

Vidya Balan Educational Qualification

Another notable name is Vidya Balan, who holds a master's degree in sociology. Known for her powerful performances, she has challenged societal norms and portrayed complex characters with utmost conviction.

Soha Ali Educational Qualification

Soha Ali Khan is not only known for her royal lineage but also for her impressive educational achievements. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford, showcasing her dedication to academic pursuits. Furthermore, she has pursued higher studies and obtained a Master's degree in International Relations from the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK.

Deepika Padukone Educational Qualification

Deepika Padukone, another leading Indian actress, has an impressive educational background. She completed her schooling at Sophia High School in Bengaluru, India. Afterwards, she pursued her higher education and enrolled at Mount Carmel College, where she studied pre-university courses in Commerce. Despite not having a completed degree, Deepika's talent, charisma, and dedication have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood.

Samantha Ruth Educational Qualification

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the acclaimed actress, has an educational background in commerce. She completed her schooling at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. After finishing her high school education, Samantha completed a degree in commerce at Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Anushka Sharma Educational Qualification

Anushka Sharma, another talented actress and film producer, has an educational background in arts. She completed her schooling at Army School in Bengaluru and then pursued her college education at Mount Carmel College, also in Bengaluru. Anushka initially aspired to pursue a career in modelling and subsequently moved to Mumbai to enter the entertainment industry. However, she put her college education on hold to focus on her acting career.

Alia Bhatt completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. After completing her 12th, she did not pursue higher education and instead decided to focus on her acting career.