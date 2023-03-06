This Is How Gauri Khan Reacted After ‘Pathaan’ Became Number 1 Hindi Film In India

Mumbai: As Shah Rukh Khan-starrer `Pathaan` became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, the superstar`s wife Gauri Khan expressed her happiness. Sharing the box-office numbers, Gauri wrote, "Record breaking streak... #Pathaan."

On March 3, `Pathaan` broke the record of `Baahubali 2` and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 5] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 3 lacs, Sun 5 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: Rs 18.24 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: Rs 528.29 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

The Hindi lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 stood at a staggering Rs 510.99 crore. With `Pathaan` surprassing the collection of SS Rajamouli`s `Baahubali` in Hindi, director Siddharth Anand expressed happiness on Twitter. "Crossed The Lifetime Collections Of #Baahubali2 In Hindi. Proud Moment For Me...!!! Once Again Thanks To All The Audience Who Encouraged The Film #Pathaan," he tweeted.

Released on January 25, `Pathaan` also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is written by Shridhar Raghavan. The film`s team recently held a success bash where SRK, Deepika and Siddharth shared their experience of coming on board for Pathaan.

"It`s nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days," SRK said at the event.