This is how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s simple yet stylish wedding card LOOKED like – See Pic!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding card is as elegant as the couple. Check out the first pic of the complete card.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan took place on December 9, 2021. 

Post all the wedding rituals, Reza Katani, who is the fitness trainer of the actress, has now shared a heart-warming post congratulating the newlywed couple.

In the recently shared post, he has shared the pictures of the wedding card with a box of sweets and a picture of few hands with henna designs sported by the guests during the mehendi ceremony with the bride and groom's initials on it.

 

Penning a beautiful note for the couple, he wrote, “To say I had the experience of a life time would be an understatement. To be honest ever since I met kk every experience has been an unbelievable adventure. With that said I want to wish @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 a lifetime of laughter, excitement and love. The bringing of two such amazing families can only create something spectacular and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you both. Thank you for including me in your celebrations and allowing me to be a part of your special day. I love you both..”

Talking about the wedding card, it is a simple yet stylish wedding card with two leaflets – a formal invite and the other informing the guests about the schedule and other details. On the card, they mentioned, ‘Let’s celebrate Katrina and Vicky" with a sketch of a celebration. 

Earlier in the day, the duo also shared the first pics of their haldi ceremony.

 

For the unversed, the wedding festivities spanned 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area. 

The Sabyasachi couple opted for a famous designer's wedding collection, which added a royal tinge to their wedding at the heritage hotel. Katrina Kaif's Tiffany Soleste blue Sapphire diamond engagement ring in platinum is priced at Rs 7,40,708.

After the gala affair, the couple landed back to Mumbai on December 10, 2021. Many reports suggest that KatVic has moved to their new Juhu home on Friday night. Their new abode is sea facing and there had been tremendous work going on the site in the past few days in order to make the place ready for the couple.

Also, recently Anushka Sharma confirmed that KatVic will be their new neighbours.

 

