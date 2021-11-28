This is the end: Comedian Munawar Faruqui after 12 shows get cancelled, fans say 'don't give up'

New Delhi: Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently shared a serious note on Instagram talking about his recent show in Bangalore getting cancelled due to threats to the venue.

The controversial comedian was scheduled to perform at Good Shepherd Auditorium at 5 pm in Bangalore as reported by Indian Express. However, he revealed on Instagram that his show was cancelled after security concerns.

Along with the update on the show, he also expressed his grievances on his shows continually getting cancelled due to vandalism threats and called it unfair.

"Putting me in jail for a joke I never did to cancelling my show which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. This is unfair." he wrote in the Instagram post.

He revealed that they had a censor certificate for the show to show that there is nothing problematic in the show. He further stated that he was forced to cancel 12 shows in the past 12 months due to continual threats of vandalism.

Munawar ended the note by saying, "I think this is the End, My name is Munawar Faruqui And That's been my time, you guys were wonderful audience. Good bye! I'm done."

Take a look at his post:

Fans were stunned to read Munawar's post hinting at him quitting his career as a comedian. They showered love on him and asked him to 'stay strong'.

While one fan commented, "Say its a joke.. Say its not the end! We will fight back stronger! Stay strong", another wrote, "You are a fighter you can't give up."

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui was arrested and put in jail on January 2, 2021, after a complaint was lodged by BJP MLA's son over a comedy show in Indore on January 1.

Many comedians such as Rohan Joshi, Vir Das, Varun Grover came forward in support of the comedian on social media.

"They don't want to hear, they don't want to even argue - they want to simply erase every shred of individual thought, every iota of reason. And we the people of the greatest civilization of earth are ok with it," Grover had written on Twitter.

Four other people including Edwin Anthony, Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas, had been arrested along with Munawar for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The comedian was released from jail on February 6.