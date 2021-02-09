This is what comedian Munawar Faruqui posted first after release from jail

New Delhi: Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was arrested for alleged “filthy and indecent” remarks on Hindu deities, made his first Instagram post after he was released from a jail in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, late Saturday night (February 6).

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (February 9), Munawar posted a smiling picture of himself accompanied by a poem. He wrote in Urdu, which roughly translates to, “Let the darkness inside me complain. I have made lakhs of faces laugh, brightening them up.”

Take a look at his post:

On February 5, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui. In a separate case, the apex court also granted Munawar protection from being arrested by Uttar Pradesh police, and stayed the production warrant issued against him.

Munawar had been in jail since January 2 on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA's son over a comedy show in Indore on January 1. Four other people including Edwin Anthony, Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas, were arrested along with Munawar for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.